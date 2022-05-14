Britain's Got Talent spoilers: First look as strongman stuns with his audition

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tulga. ©Syco/Thames

A strongman stuns the Britain's Got Talent judges with his feats of strength this weekend.

The latest series of BGT continues on Saturday night on ITV.

Advertisements

Ant and Dec are back to present the new series alongside judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts taking to the stage tonight is strongman Tulga who has the judges in awe with his impressive performance.

You can watch a first look at the audition below...

Auditions for the new series continue at 8PM on Saturday night.

Other acts going before the judges this weekend include teenage comic Eva Abely who leaves the judges in stitches with her jokes.

Advertisements

We also meet Dame Nation, a group of panto dames who perform a unique musical audition.

Acts will be wanting three or more yeses from the panel to win a spot in the next round where they could make the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five select contestants will be awarded the golden buzzers straight into the live stages.

Currently, Ant & Dec, Amanda, Simon and David have all chosen their golden buzzer acts sending four acts through to the live shows.

Amanda was first to hit the buzzer for singer Loren Allred from Brooklyn who belted out Never Enough from The Greatest Showman having provided the song's vocals for the film.

Simon was next to hit the button, choosing comedian Axel Blake, while David hit the buzzer for Born To Perform, dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton.

Last week saw Ant & Dec the latest to hit the golden buzzer, sending magician Keiichi Iwasaki through to the final.

Will one of this weekend's acts get Alesha to hit her buzzer?

Advertisements

The hopefuls are competing to win a £250k cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Who will follow after last series' victor Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned Britain's Got Talent 2022 winner?