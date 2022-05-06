Key workers sing emotional original song for Britain's Got Talent judges

A group of key workers perform an emotional original song on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

Ant & Dec return to the wings for the latest series while the panel this year welcomes back Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts hoping to impress in the latest episode are The Frontline Singers who bring hope and unity to the stage with an original song.

You can watch a first look at the audition below...

Watch their full audition, Saturday, 7 May at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Other acts on this weekend's show include 8-year-old Jessica Brodin, who shocks the judges with some unexpected impressions.

We also meet magician Keiichi Iwasaki who mesmerises the panel with a baffling ring trick.

In the competition budding performers are after three or more yeses from the panel to get a spot in the next round where they could make the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five select hopefuls can get awarded the golden buzzers which will put them straight through to the live shows.

So far Amanda, David and Simon have all hit their golden buzzer leaving two chances up for grabs.

The new series of Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

As usual performers are performing to win a £250,000 prize and a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Acts we've seen so far have included golden buzzer singer Loren Allred, a creepy witch and a daredevil escape artist.

There's also dance group Born To Perform who got the golden buzzer from David Walliams and stand up comic Axel Blake who Simon hit his golden buzzer for.