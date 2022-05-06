Magician mesmerises Britain's Got Talent judges with baffling ring trick

A magician mesmerises the Britain's Got Talent judges this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent's new series continues on Saturday night on ITV.

Advertisements

Ant & Dec return on the sidelines for the latest series, ready to cheer and console performers as they prepare to face the judges.

2022's judges are Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

One act looking to impress them this weekend is Keiichi Iwasaki, who gets Alesha up on stage to show there's more than one way to put a ring on someone's finger.

You can watch a first look at the audition below...

Other contestants on this weekend's episode include 8-year-old Jessica Brodin, who has the judges in disbelief with some incredible impressions.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, The Frontline Singers bring hope and unity to the stage with an original song.

As always acts need three or more yeses from the judges to get a place in the next stage where they could make the live shows.

Also back is the golden buzzer which sees five select budding performers straight into the semi-finals.

Currently, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams have both chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving three more chances up for grabs.

The latest series of BGT continues at 8PM on Saturday night on ITV.

The budding performers are hoping to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a big cash prize..

Advertisements

Having had an extra year to perfect their acts, the calibre this year is the best BGT has ever seen. Among the eye-popping talents is a dog act like no other, harmonious choirs and in a BGT first, a phantom man who left the judges spooked like never before.

But who will follow the last winner Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?