The Masked Dancer's new series could reportedly go head to head with Strictly Come Dancing this autumn.

ITV has confirmed that a new series of The Masked Singer spin-off will air later in 2022.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs fight to put on the best dance performance all while their real identities are covered under spectacular masks.

While the first series of The Masked Dancer aired last May it's rumoured that the second series won't launch until the autumn.

And according to The Sun newspaper, it could see the show face off against Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday nights.

"It’s the kind of clash that hasn’t been seen in four years, back when ITV’s The X Factor last aired and used to compete with Strictly every week," a source shared. "ITV has a brand that is a tried-and-tested ratings winner again — but up to now it hasn’t been pitched directly against Strictly.

"But after a successful run of The Masked Dancer over a week last year, bosses clearly feel confident enough to let the two dance contests go head-to-head."

As yet ITV hasn't officially announced scheduling for the 2022 series of The Masked Dancer.

The second series will welcome back host Joel Dommett together with celebrity sleuths Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse - who announced her exit as a pro dancer on Strictly earlier this year.

They'll be joined by new panellist Peter Crouch who will step in for Mo Gilligan.

The footballing legend will takeover from Mo who is unavailable due to touring commitments.

Peter Crouch said: "The show is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part. I am competitive and I'm currently scrolling through friends' socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves.

"Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won’t be constantly speculating that I’m hiding behind one of the masks!"

Meanwhile Oti said of returning for a second series: "I love being a part of the show. It was such a highlight. I take my hat off to the celebrities, they make dancing in those huge but wonderful costumes look effortless.

"I’m so excited to see this year’s characters."

The first series featured Viper, Frog, Knickerbocker Glory, Scarecrow, Flamingo, Llama, Beagle, Carwash, Beetroot, Squirrel, Rubber Chicken and Zip.

You can watch and catch up on the show via the ITV Hub here.