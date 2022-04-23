Stacey Solomon and Caitlyn Jenner tipped for I'm A Celebrity all stars spin-off

Stacey Solomon and Caitlyn Jenner are said to be on the wish-list for a new I'm A Celebrity all stars spin-off.

Legendary campmates are to be invited back for the new series which will film in South Africa and is set to air in 2023 on ITV.

They will take part in all the usual I'm A Celebrity trials and challenges as they compete to be named Best Of champion.

No names have been officially confirmed for the line up so far but there are already lots of rumours.

The Sun reports that former winner Stacey Solomon and American reality star Caitlyn Jenner could be back.

A source shared: "It’s still really early days but I’m A Celebrity bosses are keen to bring back the most talked-about stars.

"Stacey and Caitlyn were both great value in their years and reckon they’ll be even better viewing a second time."

Other rumoured names include Gino D’Acampo, and telly star Vicky Pattison.

Ant & Dec will host the new spin-off which is separate to the main series due to air as usual this time.

It's hoped I'm A Celebrity will return to Australia this year after two series in Wales as a result of the pandemic.

Ant & Dec previously said: "The plan is the jungle. Nothing against Wales, we love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can."

However there may be a change in the schedule in order because of the World Cup which is due to take place when I'm A Celeb typically airs in November.

ITV are said to be looking at airing I'm A Celebrity earlier than usual to avoid any football clashes.

For now, no air date has been announced for the upcoming series.

You can catch up on the last season of I'm A Celebrity via ITV Hub here.