I'm A Celebrity set for 'all stars' spin-off series in South Africa

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! SR21 on ITV and ITV Hub.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is reportedly set to film an 'all stars' spin-off series.

Legendary campmates are due to be invited back for the new show - which will film in South Africa.

Advertisements

It's claimed that ITV is due to pre-record the spin-off this summer at Kruger National Park where many international versions of the show are filmed.

Those set to be asked back are rumoured to include former winners Gino D'Acampo, Shaun Ryder and Vicky Pattison.

The all stars special will air in 2023, with the main show scheduled to return as usual later this year.

"Fans have been crying out for a Best Of series for years, and their prayers are being answered," a source told The Sun newspaper.

They added: "It will see all of the iconic names who have made the show so popular over the years return to the campfire and battle it out to be crowned the Best Of champion."

Ant & Dec are expected to host the spin-off which will feature the typical trials and challenges for the celebs taking part.

Advertisements

The news follows ITV saying they were confident I'm A Celebrity's regular series would return to Australia in the autumn after two years in Wales due to the pandemic.

Ant & Dec previously shared: "The plan is the jungle. Nothing against Wales, we love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can."

However there may be a change in the schedule in order to avoid the World Cup.

Taking place in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will run from 21 November to 18 December.

ITV are said to be looking at starting I'm A Celebrity earlier than usual, possibly in October, to avoid any overlap with the football matches.

So far no start date for I'm A Celebrity has been confirmed by ITV.

Advertisements

A spokesperson for the channel said: "It's too early to confirm scheduling for the show."

For now, you can catch up on the latest series of I'm A Celebrity via ITV Hub here.