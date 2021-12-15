I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here could return to Wales for a third year, it's been claimed.

The 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity was the first to swap its usual Australian location for Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside due to the pandemic.

The show returned this year, airing live every night on ITV from the castle throughout November and December.

And now it's reported that ITV may be forced to return once again in 2022.

Although the 2021 series only just finished, producers are said to already be looking forward to next year.

An insider tells The Sun newspaper that I'm A Celebrity already has an option in place to return to the castle for a third series.

The source explained: "At the moment it is pretty much nailed on for a third year in the castle. Australia is opening up but could also snap shut at any time depending on how things go so that situation is far from being on an even footing.

"The executives are happy to stick with Gwyrch Castle for another year and then after that the show might finally get back Down Under."

With autumn 2022 a long way off, we'll have to wait and see what happens for now.

As on the regular series, the Welsh-based series sees the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

It was Emmerdale actor Danny Miller who won the latest series while author Giovanna Fletcher won in 2020.

Although this year's series is now over, there's one more slice of castle action to enjoy.

You can see how this year's celebs settled back in to life in the outside world in I'm A Celebrity's 'Legends of The Castle' special airing Sunday, 15 December on ITV.

The show recaps this year's series and follows the celebs following their exits from camp.

Meanwhile you can catch up on the show via ITV Hub here. As well as 2021's series, 2020's run is also available in full to watch online.