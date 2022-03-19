I'm A Celebrity 2022 start date 'to be moved to avoid World Cup clash'

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to start earlier than usual this year.

Typically the show begins in mid-November but the 2022 series will reportedly start weeks earlier to avoid the World Cup.

Taking place in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will run from 21 November to 18 December.

ITV are said to be looking at starting I'm A Celebrity earlier than usual, possibly in October, to avoid any overlap with the football matches.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "It makes sense to keep them apart, and as the World Cup isn't going to budge, it makes sense to move Ant and Dec.

"The last thing anyone wants is for viewers to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and a big game."

So far no start date or official schedule for I'm A Celebrity has been confirmed by ITV.

A spokesperson said: "It's too early to confirm scheduling for the show."

The reports follow ITV dropping some of its biggest TV shows this weekend for sporting fixtures.

Saturday Night Takeaway and Starstruck were both absent from schedules tonight (19 March) due to the Six Nations rugby while on Dancing On Ice's final has been postponed a week due to the FA Cup.

Whenever I'm A Celebrity does return, it's looking likely to be based back in Australia this year.

The 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity was the first to swap its usual Australian location for Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside due to the pandemic.

The show returned last year, airing live every night on ITV from the castle throughout the autumn.

But now ITV are hopeful the series will finally return Down Under for 2022.

Ant & Dec previously shared: "The plan is the jungle. Nothing against Wales, we love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can."

"That's what we're hoping for, touch wood," they added before joking: "You get a much better tan in New South Wales than you do in Wales at that time of year!"

For now, you can catch up on past series of I'm A Celeb via ITV Hub here.