The Great British Sewing Bee is back for series 8 in 2022 - meet the line up of contestants here.
Sara Pascoe takes charge of hosting duties for the new series with twelve of Britain’s most talented home sewers competing to win one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.
Patrick Grant and Esme Young return to cast judgement over the creations as they decide who stays and who goes in the contest to find Britain’s best amateur sewer.
The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesdays at 8PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Meet the contestants on Series 8 of The Great British Sewing Bee below...
The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 contestants
Angela Fletcher
Age: 63
From: Lancashire
Occupation: Health Visitor & School Nurse
Instagram username: @sew.ange
Angela has 50 years of sewing experience having been taught to sew by her mother who was a dressmaker.
Annie
Age: 32
From: Surrey
Occupation: Fashion Buyer
Instagram username: @madeby_annie_
Annie, who works as a buyer for a high street fashion brand, was inspired by her nan to start sewing.
Brogan
Age: 26
From: Leicestershire (Originally Edinburgh)
Occupation: Secondary School Teacher
Instagram username: @the_crafty_pie
Brogan started sewing after watching the first series of Sewing Bee as a child and loves to make clothes for her sausage dog, Roger.
Chichi
Age: 23
From: Surrey
Occupation: Research Analyst
Instagram username: @saychichis
Chichi loves an animal print and enjoys using recycled fabrics and transforming vintage clothing.
Cristian
Age: 29
From: London (Originally from Romania)
Occupation: Retail Store Manager
Instagram username: @cristian_mrsn
Cristian grew up near Transylvania as one of six children and learned to sew by watching his mother making her own garments.
Debra
Age: 51
From: North Wales
Occupation: Communication Lead & Personal Assistant
Instagram username: @debragoldenzebra
Debra started sewing at the age of nine, making outfits for her dolls.
Gill
Age: 44
From: Doncaster
Occupation: Public Health Intelligence Analyst
Instagram username: @theonearmedsewist
Gill started sewing when her husband bought her a machine three years ago and makes clothes for herself, her family and her greyhound, Maureen.
Man Yee Woo
Age: 25
From: London
Occupation: Actuary
Instagram username: @manyee.woo
Man Yee was taught to sew by her aunt when she wanted to dress as an anime character for Comic Con.
Marni Miller
Age: 50
From: Devon
Occupation: Veterinary Surgeon
Instagram username: @marnibettyvet
Canadian-born Marni has been sewing for 35 years and likes using unique embellishments such as discarded feathers combined with recycled clothing and charity shop finds.
Mitch Bridgewater
Age: 31
From: Cumbria
Occupation: Theatre Manager
Instagram username: @mitchbridgewater
Mitch, who loves a loud and lairy fabric, taught himself to sew by reading books and studying videos online.
Richy Wedge
Age: 34
From: Shrewsbury
Occupation: Baker
Instagram username: @the_back_stitch_boys
Richy enjoys producing historical garments, often burying himself in books or heading to a museum for research.
Steve Cowling
Age: 32
From: Newcastle (Originally from Essex)
Occupation: Personal Running Coach
Instagram username: @szczepan_cowling
Steve took up sewing as a lockdown hobby and now sews for at least two hours a day and often curates playlists to listen to when he's sewing.
The Great British Sewing Bee airs on BBC One from Wednesday, 27 April.