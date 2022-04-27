The Great British Sewing Bee S8: (L-R) Standing - Annie, Cristian, Brogan, Mitch. (L-R) Sitting centre - Steve, Marni, Man Yee, Debra. (L-R) Sitting on the floor - Richy, Gill, Chichi, Angela. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for series 8 in 2022 - meet the line up of contestants here.

Sara Pascoe takes charge of hosting duties for the new series with twelve of Britain’s most talented home sewers competing to win one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

Patrick Grant and Esme Young return to cast judgement over the creations as they decide who stays and who goes in the contest to find Britain’s best amateur sewer.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesdays at 8PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Meet the contestants on Series 8 of The Great British Sewing Bee below...

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 contestants

Angela Fletcher

Age: 63

From: Lancashire

Occupation: Health Visitor & School Nurse

Instagram username: @sew.ange

Angela has 50 years of sewing experience having been taught to sew by her mother who was a dressmaker.

Annie

Age: 32

From: Surrey

Occupation: Fashion Buyer

Instagram username: @madeby_annie_

Annie, who works as a buyer for a high street fashion brand, was inspired by her nan to start sewing.

Brogan

Age: 26

From: Leicestershire (Originally Edinburgh)

Occupation: Secondary School Teacher

Instagram username: @the_crafty_pie

Brogan started sewing after watching the first series of Sewing Bee as a child and loves to make clothes for her sausage dog, Roger.

Chichi

Age: 23

From: Surrey

Occupation: Research Analyst

Instagram username: @saychichis

Chichi loves an animal print and enjoys using recycled fabrics and transforming vintage clothing.

Cristian

Age: 29

From: London (Originally from Romania)

Occupation: Retail Store Manager

Instagram username: @cristian_mrsn

Cristian grew up near Transylvania as one of six children and learned to sew by watching his mother making her own garments.

Debra

Age: 51

From: North Wales

Occupation: Communication Lead & Personal Assistant

Instagram username: @debragoldenzebra

Debra started sewing at the age of nine, making outfits for her dolls.

Gill

Age: 44

From: Doncaster

Occupation: Public Health Intelligence Analyst

Instagram username: @theonearmedsewist

Gill started sewing when her husband bought her a machine three years ago and makes clothes for herself, her family and her greyhound, Maureen.

Man Yee Woo

Age: 25

From: London

Occupation: Actuary

Instagram username: @manyee.woo

Man Yee was taught to sew by her aunt when she wanted to dress as an anime character for Comic Con.

Marni Miller

Age: 50

From: Devon

Occupation: Veterinary Surgeon

Instagram username: @marnibettyvet

Canadian-born Marni has been sewing for 35 years and likes using unique embellishments such as discarded feathers combined with recycled clothing and charity shop finds.

Mitch Bridgewater

Age: 31

From: Cumbria

Occupation: Theatre Manager

Instagram username: @mitchbridgewater

Mitch, who loves a loud and lairy fabric, taught himself to sew by reading books and studying videos online.

Richy Wedge

Age: 34

From: Shrewsbury

Occupation: Baker

Instagram username: @the_back_stitch_boys

Richy enjoys producing historical garments, often burying himself in books or heading to a museum for research.

Steve Cowling

Age: 32

From: Newcastle (Originally from Essex)

Occupation: Personal Running Coach

Instagram username: @szczepan_cowling

Steve took up sewing as a lockdown hobby and now sews for at least two hours a day and often curates playlists to listen to when he's sewing.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on BBC One from Wednesday, 27 April.