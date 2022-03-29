Here is the line up from tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off (29 March) on Channel 4.

Back with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 continues this evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

In every episode four celebrities enter the Bake Off tent each wanting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one star can take home the coveted star baker apron.

Who's on tonight's Celebrity Bake Off?

This time the celebs entering the Bake Off tent by hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are comedian Ruby Wax, TV personality and singing coach Gareth Malone, TV presenter Laura Whitmore and social media star Yung Filly.

The all star bakers face three challenges set by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The celebrity bakers make Signature fruit turnovers and a chocolate fondant Technical, and relive their most embarrassing moments in a meringue Showstopper.

The celeb bakers pull out all the stops to claim the winner's apron and encourage viewers to join them in raising money for Stand Up To Cancer.

As always, Prue and Paul rated all the creations before announcing this week's star baker.

The famous bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer return Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Starring in next week's episode are DJ Annie Mac, comedian Ed Gamble and rapper Elliot Gleave, aka Example while last week featured TV presenter Emma Willis, Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison and comedian Alex Horne.

Others on this year's show are Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble, singer Ellie Goulding, Bake Off host Matt Lucas, international broadcaster Annie Mac, singer-songwriter Example, actress Katherine Kelly, TV presenter Sophie Morgan, actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan, actor and children's author Ben Miller, Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman.

You can watch the show online with All4.

Meanwhile you can donate to Stand Up For Cancer at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

The next series of Bake Off will air later in 2022 following the Celebrity specials.