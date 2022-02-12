Starstruck: First look as Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga fans battle in new ITV show

Starstruck: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Ariana: Connie, Ellis and Abi. ©Remarkable TV

Here's a first look at new ITV singing series Starstruck as it launches tonight.

Starstruck is the show in which teams of superfans transform into their idol for a very special performance.

This evening, host Olly Murs welcomes the first four teams of superfans to go head-to-head.

Each team experiences the ultimate star makeover as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

Those taking to the stage in the opening episode include Team Ariana - made up of Ellis, Connie and Abi - and Team Freddie Joe, Rob and Michael.

Also appearing are Team Gaga - Georgia, Harriet and Ella - and Team Marvin - Coffee, Dayton and Jordan.

They'll be performing for a line up of superstar judges and a studio audience.

The star-studded panel features Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award-winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford.

In each episode, they will decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience pick just one person to go through to the series final.

Plus, there will be a very special performance from Olly and the judges.

Speaking about the series, Adam Lambert shared: "I think that everybody that watches Starstruck is going to have a great time. There’s something for everybody, there’s something for all music tastes and all ages which is really exciting and I think that it’s really easy to see yourself in the show.

"I mean these are regular people that work regular day jobs that are getting to live out their fantasy which is really exciting."

Sheridan Smith added: "It’s the perfect Saturday night show. I grew up with all the variety shows so I think it’s been a while since we’ve had something like this.

"There are lots of talent shows but this is pretty special in that it’s members of the public not celebrities, dressing up as their icons and not just one, three of them!"

Starstruck begins at 8:30PM tonight (Saturday, 12 February) at 8:30PM on ITV.