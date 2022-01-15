The Masked Singer 2022 contestants, spoilers, hints, clues and reveals from series 3

Here's a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants in 2022 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.
Back for its third series, The Masked Singer sees twelve celebrities taking part in a singing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities kept secret on and off stage.
As each celebrity sings, a panel and studio audience, together with those watching at home, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.
Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...
The Masked Singer contestants
Chandelier (UNMASKED)
Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier.
At the end of the first show, Chandelier was unmasked as singer Heather Small.
Performances
Week 1: Crazy - Patsy Cline
Clues
Cryptic clue: "I've shone my light in some very cold places."
Confirmed identity: Singer Heather Small.
Snow Leopard (UNMASKED)
This singer is snow joke, it’s Snow Leopard.
At the end of the second show, Snow Leopard was unmasked as TV and radio broadcaster Gloria Hunniford.
Performances
Week 1: Big Spender - Shirley Bassey
Clues
Cryptic clue: "Just like cats, I'm not a fan of water."
Confirmed identity: Gloria Hunniford
Lionfish (UNMASKED)
Hear them roar, it's Lionfish.
At the end of the third show, Lionfish was unmasked as singer Will Young.
Performances
Week 1: Nessun Dorma - Giacomo Puccini
Week 2: I Will Always Love You - Dolly Parton
Clues
Cryptic clue: "I've appeared in places I've never been."
Two lies and a truth: "Things I have done have been called extreme", "I know how to make a very good point" and "These fins have made waves by spinning discs."
Confirmed identity: Will Young
Bagpipes (UNMASKED)
Bagpipes - the pride of Scotland will be hoping to hit the high notes.
At the end of the fourth episode, Bagpipes was unmasked as Grand Slam tennis champ Pat Cash.
Performances
Week 1: Song 2 - Blur
Week 2: Teenage Dirtbag - Wheatus
Clues
Cryptic clue: "I played a wee tune with a tumbling rock."
Two lies and a truth: "I've been known to question your sincerity", "My name stands at 45 feet tall" and "A guitar strap became something I'm known for".
Confirmed identity: Pat Cash
Robobunny
Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny.
Performances
Week 1: Saving All My Life For You - Whitney Houston
Week 2: Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Clues
Cryptic clue: "I might be made of metal but that doesn't stop me making a splash"
Two lies and a truth: "These metal shoes are made for more than moonwalking", "I'm not one for revenge but I'll always get payback" and "It was a knockout performance that launched my career."
Popular guesses: Westlife's Mark Feehily, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.
Doughnuts
Doughnuts looks like a sweet treat but will they run rings around everyone who tries to figure out who they are.
Performances
Week 1: Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger
Week 2: Spice Up Your Life - Spice Girls
Clues
Cryptic clue: "As well as being sweet I've also been savoury".
Two lies and a truth: "I share a name that's very close to home", "I've managed to develop a range of talents" and "Something about me has been compared to royalty".
Popular guesses: Michael Owen, Gary Lineker, Chris Kamara, Chris Moyles
Mushroom
Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom.
Performances
Week 1: It's Oh So Quiet - Bjork
Week 2: There Are Worse Things I Could Do - Stockard Channing
Clues
Cryptic clue: "I just want to bring peace and love man"
Two lies and a truth: "It could be said that I've raised an eye brow", "Something I did got everybody talking", "My carer started out a little bit fizzy".
Popular guesses: Sarah Lancashire, Jane McDonald, Jodie Whittaker, Aisling Bea, Kym Marsh
Firework
Bang! Here comes Firework.
Performances
Week 1: Domino - Jessie J
Week 2: Fame - Irene Cara
Clues
Cryptic clue: "I light up the street with a different kind of flash."
Two lies and a truth: "I made a real impression with something I love", "You couldn't make up how I beat nine hundred people" and "I don't like waste but I have been guilty of dumping."
Popular guesses: Pixie Lott, Melanie C, Ashley Roberts
Poodle
Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances.
Performances
Week 1: Rocket Man - Elton John
Week 2: What's New Pussycat? - Tom Jones
Clues
Cryptic clue: "I once went on a very long walkies."
Two lies and a truth: "I might be fancy but I'm not afraid to busk it", "I've been known for being hazel cerulean and ultra lilac", "I have to admit I do love to be idolised".
Popular guesses: Mika, Rylan, Paul O'Grady, Adam Lambert, James Blunt
Traffic Cone
Traffic Cone - they may be able to stop traffic in this high-vis high fashion costume.
Performances
Week 1: Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley
Week 2: When She Loved Me - Sarah McLachlan
Clues
Cryptic clue: "I made my money taking my top off."
Two lies and a truth: "I had a gold plated childhood", "My name makes me king but I'm no rascal", "It's often been said that I'm a stand up fella".
Popular guesses: Aled Jones, Rick Astley, Bradley Walsh, Chris Kamara, Olly Murs, Peter Andre
Panda
Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda.
Performances
Week 1: Levitating - Dua Lipa
Week 2: Hot Stuff - Donna Summer
Clues
Cryptic clue: "It's not the first time I've been this animated."
Two lies and a truth: "You could say something about me is elf-like", "I've made my name in footwear", "I'm not old fashioned, I'm thoroughly modern".
Popular guesses: Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Natalie Imbruglia, Emily Atack, Helen Skelton.
Rockhopper
Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win.
Performances
Week 1: Higher Love - Kygo & Whitney Houston.
Week 2: Love Is A Losing Game - Amy Winehouse.
Clues
Cryptic clue: "This penguin made headlines by being the first."
Two lies and a truth: "I am big fan of a weekend meal delivered in the evening", "Sporting events are where I feel right at home", "Even though it's cold I still know how to slay".
Popular guesses: Michelle Williams, Jamelia, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt
The Masked Singer continues on ITV each weekend.