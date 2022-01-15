The Masked Singer 2022 contestants, spoilers, hints, clues and reveals from series 3

The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Snow Leopard, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Poodle and Bagpipes. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants in 2022 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.

Back for its third series, The Masked Singer sees twelve celebrities taking part in a singing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities kept secret on and off stage.

As each celebrity sings, a panel and studio audience, together with those watching at home, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...

The Masked Singer contestants

Chandelier (UNMASKED)

Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier.

Chandelier. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

At the end of the first show, Chandelier was unmasked as singer Heather Small.

Performances

Week 1: Crazy - Patsy Cline

Clues

Cryptic clue: "I've shone my light in some very cold places."

Confirmed identity: Singer Heather Small.

Snow Leopard (UNMASKED)

This singer is snow joke, it’s Snow Leopard.

Snow Leopard. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

At the end of the second show, Snow Leopard was unmasked as TV and radio broadcaster Gloria Hunniford.

Performances

Week 1: Big Spender - Shirley Bassey

Clues

Cryptic clue: "Just like cats, I'm not a fan of water."

Confirmed identity: Gloria Hunniford

Lionfish (UNMASKED)

Hear them roar, it's Lionfish.

Lionfish. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

At the end of the third show, Lionfish was unmasked as singer Will Young.

Performances

Week 1: Nessun Dorma - Giacomo Puccini

Week 2: I Will Always Love You - Dolly Parton

Clues

Cryptic clue: "I've appeared in places I've never been."

Two lies and a truth: "Things I have done have been called extreme", "I know how to make a very good point" and "These fins have made waves by spinning discs."

Confirmed identity: Will Young

Bagpipes (UNMASKED)

Bagpipes - the pride of Scotland will be hoping to hit the high notes.

Bagpipes. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

At the end of the fourth episode, Bagpipes was unmasked as Grand Slam tennis champ Pat Cash.

Performances

Week 1: Song 2 - Blur

Week 2: Teenage Dirtbag - Wheatus

Clues

Cryptic clue: "I played a wee tune with a tumbling rock."

Two lies and a truth: "I've been known to question your sincerity", "My name stands at 45 feet tall" and "A guitar strap became something I'm known for".

Confirmed identity: Pat Cash

Robobunny

Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny.

Robobunny. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Week 1: Saving All My Life For You - Whitney Houston

Week 2: Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Clues

Cryptic clue: "I might be made of metal but that doesn't stop me making a splash"

Two lies and a truth: "These metal shoes are made for more than moonwalking", "I'm not one for revenge but I'll always get payback" and "It was a knockout performance that launched my career."

Popular guesses: Westlife's Mark Feehily, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.

Doughnuts

Doughnuts looks like a sweet treat but will they run rings around everyone who tries to figure out who they are.

Doughnuts. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Week 1: Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger

Week 2: Spice Up Your Life - Spice Girls

Clues

Cryptic clue: "As well as being sweet I've also been savoury".

Two lies and a truth: "I share a name that's very close to home", "I've managed to develop a range of talents" and "Something about me has been compared to royalty".

Popular guesses: Michael Owen, Gary Lineker, Chris Kamara, Chris Moyles

Mushroom

Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom.

Mushroom. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Week 1: It's Oh So Quiet - Bjork

Week 2: There Are Worse Things I Could Do - Stockard Channing

Clues

Cryptic clue: "I just want to bring peace and love man"

Two lies and a truth: "It could be said that I've raised an eye brow", "Something I did got everybody talking", "My carer started out a little bit fizzy".

Popular guesses: Sarah Lancashire, Jane McDonald, Jodie Whittaker, Aisling Bea, Kym Marsh

Firework

Bang! Here comes Firework.

Firework. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Week 1: Domino - Jessie J

Week 2: Fame - Irene Cara

Clues

Cryptic clue: "I light up the street with a different kind of flash."

Two lies and a truth: "I made a real impression with something I love", "You couldn't make up how I beat nine hundred people" and "I don't like waste but I have been guilty of dumping."

Popular guesses: Pixie Lott, Melanie C, Ashley Roberts

Poodle

Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances.

Poodle. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Week 1: Rocket Man - Elton John

Week 2: What's New Pussycat? - Tom Jones

Clues

Cryptic clue: "I once went on a very long walkies."

Two lies and a truth: "I might be fancy but I'm not afraid to busk it", "I've been known for being hazel cerulean and ultra lilac", "I have to admit I do love to be idolised".

Popular guesses: Mika, Rylan, Paul O'Grady, Adam Lambert, James Blunt

Traffic Cone

Traffic Cone - they may be able to stop traffic in this high-vis high fashion costume.

Traffic Cone. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Week 1: Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley

Week 2: When She Loved Me - Sarah McLachlan

Clues

Cryptic clue: "I made my money taking my top off."

Two lies and a truth: "I had a gold plated childhood", "My name makes me king but I'm no rascal", "It's often been said that I'm a stand up fella".

Popular guesses: Aled Jones, Rick Astley, Bradley Walsh, Chris Kamara, Olly Murs, Peter Andre

Panda

Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda.

Panda. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Week 1: Levitating - Dua Lipa

Week 2: Hot Stuff - Donna Summer

Clues

Cryptic clue: "It's not the first time I've been this animated."

Two lies and a truth: "You could say something about me is elf-like", "I've made my name in footwear", "I'm not old fashioned, I'm thoroughly modern".

Popular guesses: Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Natalie Imbruglia, Emily Atack, Helen Skelton.

Rockhopper

Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win.

Rockhopper. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Performances

Week 1: Higher Love - Kygo & Whitney Houston.

Week 2: Love Is A Losing Game - Amy Winehouse.

Clues

Cryptic clue: "This penguin made headlines by being the first."

Two lies and a truth: "I am big fan of a weekend meal delivered in the evening", "Sporting events are where I feel right at home", "Even though it's cold I still know how to slay".

Popular guesses: Michelle Williams, Jamelia, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt

The Masked Singer continues on ITV each weekend.