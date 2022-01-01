The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Robobunny. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a first look at tonight's contestants on The Masked Singer 2022 as the new series begins.

Series 3 of The Masked Singer arrives tonight, Saturday, 1 January, on ITV at 7PM.

The musical guessing game sees secret stars compete to put on a standout music performance while hiding who they are behind extraordinary masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer UK season 3 together with celebrity sleuths Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

The series opener is split into two episodes airing both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Each instalment see six characters take to the stage, each singing to impress the panel and make it through to the next round.

Those performing in the first include Robobunny, Lionfish and Doughnuts.

They're joined by Chandelier, Mushroom and Firework.

As always, throughout the show we will be given plenty of clues to all of their identities as the panel and those at home try to guess who's behind the mask.

At the end of the episode, the first contestant will be eliminated and unmasked.

The Masked Singer airs New Year's Day, Saturday, 1 January 2022 at 7PM on ITV. The new series will then return on Sunday at the slightly later time of 7:30PM.

Those appearing in Sunday's episode are Traffic Cone, Poodle, Rockhopper, Snow Leopard, Bagpipes and Panda.

The show will then continue Saturday evenings on ITV throughout the New Year.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.