Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Robobunny. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a rundown on all the latest clues and guesses about who Robobunny on The Masked Singer is.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

The singing competition sees celebs sing-off to put on the best musical performance while hiding their identity with help from incredible masks and costumes.

One of the characters on the show 2022 is Robobunny who remains unmasked after the first weekend of performances.

Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer?

In the first episode, Robobunny belted out Whitney Houston classic Saving All My Life For You.

Robobunny described themselves as a "Real softie" who has "come to play" and plans to "control-alt-delete" what people know about them.

In a clue given to the panel, Robobunny shared, via a QR code: "I might be made of metal but that doesn't stop me making a splash".

The guesses from the panel ranged from Drake to Dara Ó Briain and even Elon Musk.

Advertisements

Viewers at home had plenty of their own suggestions with one writing on Twitter: "Robobunny is defo Mark from Westlife @MaskedSingerUK" and another agreed: "Definitely recognising the voice of Robobunny is Mark Feehily #TheMaskedSingerUK".

Others felt that the 'Splash' clue hinted towards Olympian Tom Daley.

"Got a feeling robobunny is Tom Daley #maskedsinger" wrote one fan of the show.

Meanwhile another reacted simply: "RoboBunny has literally blown me away! WHO IS IT? #MaskedSinger"

For now Robobunny's mask is staying on!

The Masked Singer UK series 3 continues Saturday evenings on ITV.

Advertisements

More contestants competing in the competition are Chandelier, Poodle, Bagpipes, Traffic Cone, Lionfish, Mushroom, Snow Leopard, Firework, Doughnuts, Rockhopper and Panda.

You can watch the show online via the ITV Hub here.