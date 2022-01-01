The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mushroom. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show think they've already rumbled their identity.

The Masked Singer's third season is airing weekends on ITV.

Advertisements

The mystery singing competition sees famous faces sing-off to put on a show-stopping musical performance while keeping their identities secret behind spectacular outfits.

One of the mystery singers on this year's series is Mushroom.

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer?

Opening the first episode on Saturday, Mushroom performed Bjork's It's Oh So Quiet.

In the first clue package, Mushroom was seen in woodlands as she described herself as "mellow" in what appeared to be a Lancashire accent. The number 1:28 and a gavel were also featured in the VT.

Meanwhile in a cryptic clue given to the panel, Mushroom said: "I just want to bring peace and love man".

Jonathan Ross guessed Rebel Wilson and Rita Ora suggested Sia while Davina McCall concluded that it "could be anyone".

Advertisements

However viewers were more sure, with many suggesting it could be Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker under them mask.

"Mushroom HAS to be Jodie Whittaker" one wrote on Twitter.

Another agreed: Mushroom is Jodie Whittaker surely? So many Doctor Who refs. #MaskedSingerUK"

And a third added: "First thoughts: Mushroom is Jodie Whittaker #MaskedSingerUK"

Other popular guesses from viewers have included Sarah Millican and Aisling Bea.

The Masked Singer UK third series continues Saturdays on ITV.

Advertisements

Other characters in the series in 2022 are Bagpipes, Doughnuts, Chandelier, Lionfish, Snow Leopard, Rockhopper, Robobunny, Panda, Firework, Traffic Cone and Poodle.

You can watch the show online via the ITV Hub.