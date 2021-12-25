Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2021 Celebrities and Professional Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who won tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Christmas special has been revealed.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman returned to the ballroom for an all-star Christmas special this Christmas Day.

They welcomed six celebrities to the ballroom in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champions 2021.

Those on the judging panel for the festive special were Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

Each couple took to the dance floor for their own very special Christmas-themed performance.

Once all couples had danced, the studio audience voted for their favourite and their votes were combined with the judges' scores to decide the winner of the 2021 Strictly Xmas special.

Tess and Claudia crowned Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima as the Christmas champions before presenting them with the famous Strictly Silver Star trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas results!

Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell danced the Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens scoring 38 points.

Moira Stuart and Aljaž Škorjanec danced the Salsa to Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Justin Bieber scoring 33 points.

Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima danced the Cha Cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani scoring 40 points.

Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk danced the Jive to Hooky Street / Only Fools And Horses - John Sullivan / Ronnie Hazlehurst scoring 34 points.

Adrian Chiles and Jowita Przystal danced the American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding scoring 33 points.

Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones dance a Couple’s Choice routine to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice scoring 40 points.

Reacting to their victory, Anne-Marie said: "I can't believe it.... I'm so happy! I'm just so happy for Graziano!"

Anne Marie, Graziano Di Prima - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Graziano added: "It's been an honour since the first day I met you. This is the result of hard work!"

Alongside the couple's performances, there was also a special group routine from the professionals and music from Gary Barlow.

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special aired on Christmas Day (Saturday, 25 December) at 5:10PM on BBC One. Catch up now on BBC iPlayer here.