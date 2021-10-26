MasterChef: The Professionals is back for a new series in 2021- when does it start on TV?

The hit cookery series returns to BBC One for what will be its fourteenth series.

A spin-off from the main MasterChef series, the show sees professional working chefs attempting to impress with their cooking in a series of challenges to win the title of MasterChef: The Professionals Champion.

When does MasterChef: The Professionals start?

The new series will start on Monday, 8 November. Episodes will continue on Thursday, 11 November and Friday 12 November.

All the episodes will air on BBC one and BBC iPlayer.

The 14th competition will see judges, Michelin-starred chef, Marcus Wareing; highly-reputed chef, Monica Galetti, and celebrated MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace, side-by-side once again to preside over the UK’s most revered cooking competition.

More contestants will demonstrate their outstanding skills, commitment and creativity to convince the judges they are worthy of the highly esteemed title.

MasterChef: The Professionals first debuted in 2008 as a spin-off from the main series of MasterChef.

Gregg Wallace has appeared on the show the first series, originally joined by Michel Roux Jr. until 2014 when Marcus Wareing took over. Since 2009, Monica Galetti has also been a judge on the series.

India Fisher originally narrated the series alongside the main show but since 2011 Sean Pertwee has been voice-over.

Watch MasterChef: The Professionals online

You can currently catch up on past episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals via the BBC iPlayer.

At the time of writing, the most recent four series are available to watch online here.

Alongside the main series, there's also a fair of festive specials that originally aired in 2020.

Each of the two episodes saw four of the most memorable chefs from past series return to compete in a festive-themed competition.

