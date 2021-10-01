Celebrity Hunted is coming back to Channel 4 - here's who's on the line up!

The Channel 4 follows pairs of celebrities become fugitives as they head on the run from the 'hunters', a group of former police and intelligence officers.

They must avoid being captured for 14 days in order to claim victory at the end of the series.

Returning in 2022, the Channel 4 series will see eight brand new famous faces go on the run as fugitives, hoping to evade capture by the Hunters.

The celebrity fugitives taking part in the series for Stand Up To Cancer are confirmed as:

Olympic silver medallist Iwan Thomas and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead.

Made in Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke.

Actress Chizzy Akudolu and queen of UK garage Lisa Maffia.

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and international reality TV star Chloe Veitch.

Celebrity Hunted will air on Channel 4 in 2022 with an exact start date to be announced.

The celebrities will be taking part for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 said: “We are pleased to be bringing back the edge-of-your-seat game of cat and mouse with a confident batch of VIPs supporting the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

"The forthcoming run will see both the Fugitives and the Hunters come up against new challenges in a Britain that has drastically changed since 2019’s series. We’re looking forward to seeing who will emerge as victors.”

Tom Hutchings, Executive Producer for Shine TV added: “Hunted is back. More crazy fugitive tactics, more Jason Bourne tech, and more mayhem than ever before.

"We've a stellar set of celebrity fugitives - all fantastic characters, with impressive tricks up their sleeves. Up against them, our meanest team of Hunters yet. Get ready for the thrill of the chase."

