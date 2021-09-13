Teen First Dates returns for new series - here's how to apply

Teen First Dates will return to E4 for a brand new second series - and applications are open now.

Teen First Dates features young singletons who are all looking to delve into the sometimes-choppy waters of dating and love by going on their first, first dates.

The spin-off from Channel 4's hit First Dates will see the famous restaurant open its doors to teens aged 16-19, who’ll experience the thrill of a real-life, face to face blind date.

Following its first outing earlier in 2021, a second series of 20 new episodes has been confirmed.

Each episode will feature a number of brand new teen first dates, from initial impressions, through all of the awkward, heart-warming and funny moments, to the all-important question - is a second date on the cards for the hopeful teens?

Apply for Teen First Dates

In order to apply for Teen First Dates you must be aged 16 to 19.

You can apply online by filling out the online application form here which asks a number of questions including what you're looking for in a partner.

If you're over 18 you can alternatively apply for the main First Dates series online here.

If you prefer to just watch, the current series of First Dates is airing on Channel 4 at 10PM on Monday nights.

You can watch past episodes online for free via the All4 Hub.

Meanwhile Teen First Dates will return soon to E4. You can catch up on the first series online here.

Speaking about the Teen spin-off previously, First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix said: "We’ll be creating a warm and welcoming space for them to meet new people and hopefully make a connection.

"Most importantly, we will be looking after them like our own and will provide a space where they can just be themselves without any distractions from the outside world, or their phones!"