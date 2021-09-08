Emma Bunton, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Alesha Dixon have all been confirmed as RuPaul's Drag Race UK guest judges.

The start date for series 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK was announced this week, with new episodes premiering Thursday 23 September.

And head of the launch, the BBC Has announced Emma Bunton, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Alesha Dixon as the latest special guest judges.

They join an extra special line up that includes Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke. They are set to join the iconic UK judging panel consisting of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Spice Girl star Emma Bunton said: "Being on the set of drag race is full of glamour, talent and creativity. I love how everyone is so individual.

"It's not my first time as I did All Stars in the USA. As soon as you've been around the drag race team you wanna be a part of it as much as you can!"

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: "I love the creativity and the drama! And the outfits always amaze me! I can’t wait for the world to see the queens"

Singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon commented: "What is there not to love about Drag Race UK?! The craziness… the costumes… the sassiness.. the Lip Syncing! I love it all and I’m here for it."

Alongside the guest judges, Steps, Charity Shop Sue and Jay Revell are also confirmed to join the latest series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The trio will appear in extra special guest cameos for the forthcoming third series of the hit reality show.

They will all be assisting the queens through their various challenges as they compete to become the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to BBC iPlayer from 7PM Thursday 23 September.