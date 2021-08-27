RuPaul's Drag Race UK to welcome Steps, Charity Shop Sue and Jay Revell for new series

Steps, Charity Shop Sue and Jay Revell are to join the latest series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The trio are all confirmed as extra special guest cameos for the forthcoming third series of the hit reality series.

They will all be assisting the queens through their various challenges as they compete to become the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Beloved pop group powerhouse Steps will be sharing their extensive dance and music experience with the Queens.

Award-winning choreographer and Drag Race UK regular Jay Revell returns once again, to bring his mentoring skills and dance expertise as he puts the queens through their paces.

Fashion icon and comedian Charity Shop Sue will be leaving the Nottingham store in good hands to stop by and share her extensive fashion and retail experience with the queens and remind us all about the importance of sustainable fashion.

H from Steps said: "This show means so much to me! It’s been at THE TOP of my bucket list! To be part of a show that champions diversity & equality in the LGBTQI+ community, and encourages all of us to be our authentic selves. It was an incredible moment! A total professional and personal highlight for me! I want to do drag now!

"RuPaul’s Drag Race and Steps is THE perfect marriage! A total camp-combo! A celebration of Pop and Queer culture! But as mentors we took no prisoners! We worked the Queens hard.. and it paid off! It’s going to be an ICONIC episode! It was no DRAG-edy!"

Meanwhile Charity Shop Sue said of her time on the show: "Amazing - It felt like we had been given the golden ticket. The contestants were lovely, and so we felt very at home.

And Jay Revell added: "I think the queens this year are very exciting. Top tier, very high standard across the board!

"I think RuPaul’s Drag Race is so important to the culture, it’s amazing to be a part of something which you can see really builds people up and allows them to express their full selves. Also the laughs and epic personalities, never a dull moment!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will return to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in September.

Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke were previously announced as special guest judges for the series.