RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 is on its way to BBC Three

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is on its way back to BBC Three for a third series.

A first teaser for the upcoming season premiered this week on BBC Three's social channels.

They posted alongside a 3-2-1 countdown: "Finally, some good news!"

As yet a release date hasn't been announced.

The third series comes just months after the second wrapped up in March, having been delayed due to the pandemic causing a halt to filming.

Speaking about the third series, RuPaul said: "We feel honoured that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most."

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, added of the show: "It’s been a huge hit for us and we love it as much as you do so we’re delighted that we can continue our relationship with World of Wonder and can bring even more Drag Race to BBC Three.”

Series 3 will welcome back RuPaul alongside regular judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

As ever, they will be joined weekly by guest judges which for the upcoming series are rumoured to include Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Meanwhile it's rumoured that Sir Elton John is set to appear in the new series.

The Daily Star on Sunday says that Sir Elton will pop up on the show's upcoming third season as part of a challenge

"Elton is a massive fan of RuPaul and the show, so he was keen to be part of the new series," a source told the tabloid this weekend. “To say producers were thrilled to get him to sign up would be a massive understatement. They couldn’t believe their luck.

For now, series one and two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.