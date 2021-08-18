RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants: Meet the Queens on series 3 in 2021

Meet the line up of contestants on the third series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021.

Here's all you need to know about the twelve beautiful drag queens who will be competing for the title of UK’s new Drag Race Superstar in 2021.

Handpicked for their huge slaying potential, a total of twelve queens are ready to showcase what the UK drag scene has to offer.

The twelve competing queens on the line up for season 3 are: Victoria Scone, Veronica Green, Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett, River Medway, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday, Elektra Fence, Charity Kase, Choriza May and Anubis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 will premiere on BBC iPlayer/BBC Three in September.

Meet the Queens below...

RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021 cast - season 3

Victoria Scone

27-year-old from Cardiff

Twitter username: @VictoriaScone

Instagram username: @victoriascone

Says Victoria: "My name is Victoria Scone and I am a camp, Cardiff, cabaret, disco diva, with a lot of spunk... My drag is high campery, utter nonsense. I am not portraying a real woman. Victoria is a caricature of a woman!"

Veronica Green

35-year-old from Rochdale, Lancashire

Twitter username: @veronicaqween

Instagram username: @veronicaqween

Says Veronica: "You may recognise me from season two, but if you don’t – where have you been?! I was flying high, and really enjoying competing in series 2, but the pandemic interrupted filming, and unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID just as filming resumed, so I couldn’t return. It was a big blow, BUT thankfully I received an open invitation from Mama Ru to come back for series 3 - and I wasn’t gonna turn that down!"

Vanity Milan

29-year-old from South London

Twitter username: @ItsVanityMilan

Instagram username: @itsvanitymilan

Vanity says: "I’m sophisticated, sexy and savage. I’m not a diva. I’m not a hun. I’m serving unapologetic blackness. Vanity is REAL. I am REAL. I grew up in Mitcham, South London where it’s very REAL. I’ve lived in London 29 years, born and bred - South ‘til the death! And my drag is very South London."

Scarlett Harlett

26-year-old from East London

Twitter username: @scarlettharIett

Instagram username: @scarlettharlett

Says Scarlett: "Scarlett is a beautiful woman, with movie star looks. She’s a glamorous diva and when she talks she’s a proper mouthy, cheeky cockney. She’s like Danny Dyer in drag! I’m really proud of my roots and I embrace my working class and cockney heritage in my drag. I was born and raised in East London, I am EastEnders personified! I’m real, I’m the best thing to come out the Isle of Dogs since... Henry VIII!"

River Medway

22-year-old from Kent

Twitter username: @river_medway

Instagram username: @rivermedway

Says River: "Hello sweeties! My name is River Medway. My drag is camp, feel good and shallow. It’s not that deep! Don’t take it too seriously babe. I am 50% white British, 50% Singaporean and 100% a cross dresser."

Krystal Versace

19-year-old from Kent

Instagram username: @krystalversace

Says Krystal: "I’ve been doing drag professionally for almost two years since I was 17. I started dabbling with makeup when I was about 13. It was all trial and error really. At the time, boys wearing make-up was becoming a big thing. I practiced so much, and perfected my art, and drag just felt like the natural next step. My first time in drag was so overwhelming because it was the first time I’d been around other queens, but I just felt like I’d fallen into something so magical. I knew that I needed to keep doing drag for the rest of my life!"

Kitty Scott-Claus

29-year-old from Birmingham

Twitter username: @kittyscottclaus

Instagram username: @kittyscottclaus

Kitty says: "Kitty is all singing, all dancing. She's the life and soul of any party and always very funny! I know every queen says that, but there ain’t no party if Kitty’s not there darlin’. Come and have a camp old time with me!"

Ella Vaday

32-year-old from Dagenham

Twitter username: @EllaVaday

Instagram username: @ellavaday

Ella says: "I’m the drag Beast from the East. I'm like a desperate housewife of Dagenham. A yummy mummy – a bit garish, a bit classy, a bit Essex-y. I’m very sarcastic and dry."

Elektra Fence

29-year-old from Burnley, Lancashire

Twitter username: @ElektraFence

Instagram username: @elektrafence

Elektra says: "Elektra is death defying, electrifying and just up for a good time! I love to shock people with my killer dance moves . I’m playful. I’m fun. I’m ready. I’m the Pocket Rocket of drag."

Charity Kase

24-year-old from Lancashire

Twitter username: @thecharitykase

Instagram username: @elektrafence

Charity says: "I've got a reputation for really outlandish crazy looks. I like to play on the darkness in beauty, break beauty stereotypes and create a fantasy from another dimension. My name comes from my ability to craft stuff on a very low budget and transform the grotesque to glamorous and maybe be both at the same time!"

Choriza May

30-year-old from Newcastle

Twitter username: @chorizamay

Instagram username: @charitykase

Choriza says: "I’m Spanish living in Newcastle, and so I am Newcastle’s spiciest, meatiest and silliest sausage. As an immigrant queen, I’m someone with a slightly different background to the other queens in the competition, but my drag was born in the UK. There are millions of European immigrants in the UK, and I’m so happy to be representing them as drag queen of the immigrants!"

Anubis

19-year-old from Brighton

Twitter username: @AnubisFinch

Instagram username: @anubisfinch

Anubis says: "My drag is campy and wacky. It's silly and rather fun. From an Anubis show, you can expect lots of chaos! I might do some gymnastics, live vocals, lots of jazz and musical theatre. It’s a camp old time, truly."

Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three/iPlayer from September with an exact start date to be announced.