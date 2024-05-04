Simon Cowell faces his lookalikes on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell gets a surprise from one act on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend.

The music mogul is faced with possibly his favourite ever act as a choir of Simon Cowell look-a-likes sing The Best by Tina Turner.

The group, aged 18 to 70, storm the stage as they perform for Simon himself and fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli as Ant & Dec watch on from the sidelines.

You can watch a first look clip here ahead of Saturday’s episode airing on TV.

Also in this week’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent, we’ll meet Danny Platinum who performs a BGT-themed freestyle rap, while D.V.R.S, a group of young performers, will dance and sing to a Bruno Mars medley.

Duncan Murray will show off pogo stick tricks, and Arron Jones combines magic and music on his keytar to ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ by Journey.

Taryn Charles will sing Aretha Franklin’s ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,’ and the Serbat Troupe will perform an acrobatic ladder routine.

Additionally, Andrew Curphey will sing with dancers and the dance duo Abigail and Afronitaaa will present a medley of dance tracks.

Also tonight, we meet comedians Umberto & Damiano who perform Let It Go from the film Frozen.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.