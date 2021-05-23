Sir Elton John is set to appear in the new series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, it's been revealed.

The legendary singer will pop up on the show's upcoming third season as part of a challenge, the Daily Star on Sunday reports.

The newspaper says that Sir Elton joins via video link due to ongoing restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

"Elton is a massive fan of RuPaul and the show, so he was keen to be part of the new series," a source told the tabloid this weekend. “To say producers were thrilled to get him to sign up would be a massive understatement. They couldn’t believe their luck.

“Plenty of rival reality shows have never ­secured a guest this big."

Other names rumoured to be a part of the upcoming series include Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr make up the regykar panel on the series.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK streams on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

Series 3 is expected to launch later this year.

The British show follows the same format as the American series with contestants competing in various challenges before putting together a themed runway look and facing the judges, with each week seeing one queen sent home and asked to 'Sashay Away'.

You can watch episodes from the previous two series online now via BBC iPlayer here.