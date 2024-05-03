BBC drama The Split to return for two-part special

BBC drama The Split is to make a return following its third and final series.

Produced by SISTER, a brand new two-part special will air on BBC One and iPlayer this year.

The last series concluded with Hannah and Nathan trying to equitably separate after twenty years together, exploring the concept of a “good divorce” and pondering its feasibility.

Now, two years later, the formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (played by Nicola Walker) returns with her family for an enchanting wedding in a stunning vineyard in Catalonia’s wine region.

Taking place over a sun-drenched weekend, The Split features break-ups, reunions, and, true to any great wedding, a fair share of romance.

As the sun rises over the breathtaking Spanish countryside, Hannah finds herself driven to confront the remnants of her past and embrace the chance for new love. Will she gather the strength to step into a fresh future?

Alongside Nicola Walker, cast confirmed to return for the Spanish extravaganza include Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Ian McElhinney, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Elizabeth Roberts and Alex Guersman.

Amongst a host of new characters including Toby Stephens (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Black Sails) as Archie Moore,

Abi Morgan said: “In a world of brutal break ups and tantalising make ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split.

“Problematic prenups, scandalous wedding crashers, and low flying marriage proposals, as rom com meets gone wrong, in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home.”