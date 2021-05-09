Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'to appear as RuPaul's Drag Race UK guest judge'

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to appear as a guest judge in the next season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Leigh-Anne will follow in the footsteps of bandmate Jade Thirlwall who appeared on the first season of the show in 2019.

The Daily Star on Sunday newspaper reports that Leigh-Anne has filmed her guest appearance on the show in Manchester earlier this year.

A source shared with the tabloid: "Producers have wanted Leigh-Anne to be a guest judge for a long time, so they were thrilled she was finally able to do it.

“Everything was very hush-hush and she wasn’t able to tell many people she was doing it.”

The third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is expected to start later this year with a release date still to be confirmed.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will be back as permanent judges, joined by a new guest each week.

As well as Jade, past guests have included Cheryl, Sheridan Smith, Dawn French, MNEK and Lorraine Kelly.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

The British show follows the same format as its American counterpart with contestants facing off in various challenges before readying a themed runway look and facing the panel, with each week seeing one contestant eliminated and asked to “Sashay Away”.

The upcoming third season was announced prior to the start of season 2.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, said: "It’s been a huge hit for us and we love it as much as you do so we’re delighted that we can continue our relationship with World of Wonder and can bring even more Drag Race to BBC Three.”

For now you can watch episodes from the first two seasons online via the BBC iPlayer here.