Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke will join RuPaul's Drag Race UK for its upcoming third series.

The third series of the BBC Three phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming to BBC iPlayer next month (September).

Across the series, joining RuPaul alongside Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr on the search for the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar will be nine guest judges.

Today the BBC confirmed the first trio taking part:

Two time champion of Strictly Come Dancing, Oti Mabuse brings her Strictly sparkle to the Drag Race runway, lending her extensive dance expertise to the 12 new queens.

Actor, comedian and presenter Matt Lucas brings a playful addition to proceedings as he takes up his position on the opening episode.

And finally, actress and comedian Kathy Burke brings her Gimme Gimme Gimme realness to the judging panel.

Oti said: "I loved being on the set! It felt surreal - I’ve watched every episode since season 1 in the States, Canada, Down Under and I was excited to be on the UK one and meet the Queens and work with them."

Matt said: "It was on my bucket list to be on the show, but my years of wearing tights are behind me, so I was both relieved and delighted to be asked to be on the panel! I was hugely impressed by the brilliance and invention on the show, and it was one of the most entertaining days I’ve ever had...

"It’s a celebration of something which is all too rarely celebrated elsewhere, so it has become pioneering, definitive, iconic television."

And Kathy added: "I’m a big drag race fan, so It was absolutely brilliant to meet RuPaul and Michelle Visage - and I loved the very- kind-to-old- ladies’ lighting."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK arrives on BBC iPlayer in September with an exact release date to be announced.

Picture credit: BBC