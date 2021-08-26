Meet The Khans returns to BBC Three for second series

Meet the Khans is to return to BBC Three for a second series, it's been announced.

The show takes us into the world of Olympic medallist and boxing World Champion Amir Khan and his fashion and beauty influencer wife, Faryal Makhdoom.

The first series of Meet The Khans dropped earlier this year and had 6 million requests on BBC iPlayer as the pair were seen juggling parenthood, marriage and business.

Today (26 August), BBC Three announced a second series of 10 more thirty-minute episodes.

A teaser shares: "The next chapter of the story explores their wider sphere and the audience will be introduced to more of the couple’s family and friends as Amir ponders what’s next for him in sport, Faryal celebrates a milestone birthday and launches a new enterprise."

Amir and Faryal said: "We're excited about the new series - you'll have to wait and see what's next for us!"

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three says: “We’re really excited that we have the Khans back for more.... Meet The Khans really brought something new to the channel and series one was really popular with the audience.

"Faryal and Amir are both stars in their own right and we’re really glad that they are opening up their doors to us for more."

A release date for the new episodes is to be confirmed.

For now you can watch the first series of eight episodes on BBC iPlayer here.

In the first series, superstar boxer Amir , who has notched up 33 wins, world titles and an Olympic medal, were seen working together on a multi-million pound wedding venue while Faryal launched her cosmetic range.