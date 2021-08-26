Love Island's Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have spilled all on their plans for marriage!

The fan favourites finished as runners up in Monday night's final as Millie and Liam were crowned winners.

Speaking after leaving the villa this week, Chloe reflected on her time on the show: "I thought it was amazing. Best thing ever.

"Especially to be in the final with Millie & Liam. I couldn’t have asked for anything better."

Toby added: "I think when you’re on your journey, when you meet someone, you don’t think about the final.

"So being there was surreal, and being second was the cherry on the top of the cake. Because everything after finding Chloe was just a bonus."

After becoming official boyfriend and girlfriend in the final episode, Chloe and Toby already have plans for marriage.

Asked how soon she's hoping the proposal is going to be, Chloe laughed: "Like imminently," adding she wanted "a flamboyant one"

But Toby said to Chloe: "You’re going to be proposing. She’s going to have to pop the question if she wants to pop it and then see if she’s gonna get the right answer or what... "

Chloe reacted: "I would never!"

Chloe went on to say she wanted the pair to get married at the Love Island with Millie as her Maid of Honour.

"And Liam can officiate!" she added.

Meanwhile the couple said they were "stronger than ever" after a number of ups and downs in the villa.

Toby said: "Well I’m in a relationship now, it’s a different status. I’ve got tunnel vision and I only see one way.

"I don’t see 360 anymore so... I can only see straight; I can’t turn to the left and right anymore – that’s my capabilities."

Love Island will return to ITV2 next year.

For now you can catch up on this year's series via ITV Hub and BritBox.