I'm A Celebrity 2021 line up of rumoured celebrities revealed

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021 is on its way - who's on the line up this year?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will be back on ITV this autumn, returning to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

No names have been officially confirmed for the show just yet but a number of rumoured celebrities have been linked to the show.

Here we round up all the celebrities rumoured so far...

Who's on I'm A Celebrity 2021? Rumoured line up!

Lucy Fallon

A report by The Sun newspaper claims that actress Lucy Fallon could be heading to Wales this year. A source said: "ITV have been pursuing her for the show for years and think she would be a perfect fit."

Olivia Attwood

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has put herself forward for the show after previously appearing on its spin-off.

Could Olivia Attwood be on I'm A Celebrity this year?

"I would like to do the Jungle for real," she said. "Because I did that challenge [on Extra Camp] I’d like to test myself. I’m so stubborn I know I wouldn’t go back to camp without any star because I’m so stubborn with myself.”

Tom Daley

Following his Olympic success, gold-medal winning diver Tom Daley has been tipped for an appearance in the Welsh castle.

Spokesperson for bookmakers Ladbrokes, Alex Apati said: “Tom Daley is finally an Olympic champion, and there’s all the chance ITV chiefs snap him up for the next series of I’m A Celeb, as they look to assemble their strongest line-up yet."

Jenny Ryan

I'm A Celebrity returning to Wales could attract different names to the line up, with The Chaser Jenny Ryan one of those now up for the challenge.

She took to Twitter to tell her followers when the show first moved to Wales last year: "My main reservations about doing I'm A Celeb have always been 1. The Spiders 2. The Snakes 3. The Heat. This could be a big opportunity for ol' Jenny."

Nadiya Hussain

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain says she previously turned down I'm A Celebrity but regretted saying no.

In an interview with The Guardian, Nadiya explained: "I got asked to do I'm A Celebrity [in 2020], and a bit of me regrets not doing it. It’s just so cold in Wales, if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like."

Piers Morgan

I'm A Celeb hosts Ant & Dec reckon this year would be a good one to finally get Piers Morgan in the jungle.

"He's not working at the moment, so you know, he'll be looking for a job," Ant and Dec said following Piers departure from Good Morning Britain.

Will we ever see Piers Morgan on the show?

However Piers may take some convincing, writing in the Daily Mail newspaper: "Let me make one thing crystal clear: there’s no way I’m ever exposing myself to a series of ghastly gastronomic humiliations for the delectation of the British public. When I munch kangaroo testicles, I do so in the privacy of my home."

Paul Gascoigne

Football legend Paul Gascoigne recently appeared on the Italian version of the show and sources say he could now be heading for the UK series in Wales.

A source told The Sun: "Gazza has come close, twice, to signing up for I’m A Celeb. But on each occasion, there were concerns he wasn’t in the best shape to go on. Producers have very strict tests and Paul just came up short.

“But Paul hopes he has proved a few people wrong and shown them he has put now some of his troubles behind him.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on ITV in the autumn, typically launching in November.

Ant and Dec are confirmed to return to host the show which is returning to Wales for a second year due to uncertainty around international travel restrictions.