I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will reportedly film in Wales for a second year.

The 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity swapped its usual Australian location for Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside due to the pandemic.

The adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! aired live every night on ITV from the castle last Autumn.

As on the regular series, we saw the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

While it was hoped the show would return to Australia for 2021, plans are now in place to return to Wales.

A source shared to the Daily Mirror newspaper: "The logistics involved in trying to get the entire production team plus celebrities and presenters and all the families to the other side of the world amid the ongoing Covid travel restrictions has just proved too difficult this year.

"The show will be in Wales again and it will be brilliant, just like last year. There is a lot of humour involved in making I'm a Celebrity from a spooky castle at a dark, damp time of year on the Welsh coast. It will be a hoot."

As yet however nothing has been officially announced with the show typically not launching until November.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine recently, hosts Ant and Dec revealed: "It's still all up in the air at the minute.

"People are having conversations with Australia to see if they will let us in, and to see if that's going to work.

"If not, we have got a lovely alternative to go back to in Wales. We had a great time there and had a really lovely series. The people of North Wales made us feel very welcome, and we'd gladly go back there."

ITV's chief executive Carolyn McCall previously said the team hoped to return to Australia but has made a "very good plan" should it not be possible.

"If we can go back to Australia – and this show is meant to be in Australia – then that’s what we’ll do," she said (via the Daily Mirror). "We have a very good plan if not, as we have already done it once (in the castle)."

Executive producer Richard Cowles previously revealed (via Broadcast): "Australia has been I’m A Celebrity’s natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice but we’ve learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show.

"We will look at what being in Wales means for the format going forward. Is it something we would want to do again, or do we want to return to Australia?"

He added: "It has been a different [type of show] because the environment is different, but it is absolutely as good as ever in terms of what audiences see on screen."

Meanwhile a show insider had suggested the series could alternate its camp location each year.

“They’ve loved trying new things with a different location and the idea of having alternate years has been discussed," the source said last year. “It means that next year Ant and Dec would be back in the traditional jungle, before returning to Wales again the following year."

The 2020 celebrities were TV presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, star of stage and screen Shane Richie, Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold MBE and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

They're joined by Corrie icon Beverley Callard, ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE and soap star Jessica Plummer.

Picture: Instagram/@antanddec