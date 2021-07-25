Claudia Winkleman says she'll never take to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor.

Claudia has been fronting the BBC One series alongside Tess Daly since 2014 after taking over from the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

However Claudia has ruled out ever taking part in the competition herself.

The TV presenter described her dancing as "disgusting" and instead put co-host Tess forward to compete.

"Nobody is seeing me dance. It would be disgusting," she told Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine. "Tess is very good though. That’s why I think I couldn’t do it to her."

And Claudia teased of this year's upcoming series: "We text all the time because we get so excited finding out who’s going to be taking part in Strictly, but I can’t tell you any more than that."

Claudia previously told how she almost left her job on Strictly after a diary clash with the launch show.

In a chat with the Women's Hour podcast, Claudia explained how she called up Strictly's executive producer to say she was quitting because her son was heading to university.

Claudia revealed: "I phoned the boss of Strictly quite dramatically and said, through tears, ‘Sarah I love you, I don’t want to leave Strictly and Tess and I have agreed we will leave together when they’re done with us, but if the first show is September 13, I’m out and you’ll have to go with somebody else.’

"And there was a beat. And she said, 'Quite dramatic. We don’t start that week.'

“I was like 'Alright'. I have to go and put up his posters. It’s not that I love him more than others love their kids, but this is something parents have to go through."

Strictly will be back on TV in the autumn on BBC One, hosted once more by Tess and Claudia.

Rumoured celebs for the cast currently include footballer Michael Owen, actor Ryan Thomas, Gordon Ramsay's daughter and social media star Tilly, actor Gregory Piper, Years & Years star Olly Alexander and rugby player and new Question Of Sport team captain Ugo Monye.

