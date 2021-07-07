Here's a run down of the Love Island 2021 contestants on the cast of Season 7 and results so far.

A sizzling time awaits for a brand new selection of singletons looking for love as the nation’s hottest conversation topic, Love Island, returns after more than a year off-air

Laura Whitmore is back to present as Love Island's sunny Spanish villa welcomes a brand new cast of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships. Laura is joined by real life partner Iain Stirling who will offer up his inimitable take on all the goings on as narrator of the series.

The singletons must try their utmost to couple up, date and flirt in the hope of not being voted off the Island. With each episode comes new challenges including shock arrivals. Who's head will turn?

The series concludes as a pairing triumph as Love Island 2021 winners - sharing a £50k cash prize.

Here's a recap of the current cast of Love Island 2021 contestants and who's left so far...

Love Island 2021 cast

The girls

Sharon Gaffka - 25-year-old Civil Servant - Operations Lead for Department of Transport from Oxford

Liberty Poole - 21-year-old Waitress & Marketing Student from Birmingham

Kaz Kamwi - 26-year-old Fashion Blogger from Essex

Chloe Burrows - 25-year-old Financial Services Marketing Executive from Bicester

Faye Winter - 26-year-old Lettings Manager from Devon

Rachel Finni - 29-year-old Luxury travel specialist from London

Millie Court - 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex

Lucinda Strafford - 21-year-old online fashion boutique owner from Brighton

ELIMINATED DAY 2: Shannon Singh - 22-year-old Model from Fife

The boys

Aaron Francis - 24-year-old Luxury Events Host from London

Hugo Hammond - 24-year-old PE teacher from Hampshire

Jake Cornish - 24-year-old Water Engineer from Weston-super-Mare

Brad McClelland - 26-year-old Labourer from Northumberland

Toby Aromolaran - 22-year-olf Semi-Pro Footballer from Essex

Liam Reardon - 21-year-old Bricklayer from Wales

ELIMINATED DAY 6: Chuggs Wallis - 23-year-old Business owner from London

Love Island 2021 will air on ITV2 and promises to be a hotbed of high drama, heartbreak, make ups and break ups.

Love Island Series 7 airs nightly at 9PM.

On Sunday evenings at 10PM, Laura will get the exclusive reaction to all the dates, the dumpings and the dramas that follow in Love Island’s studio show Love Island: Aftersun.