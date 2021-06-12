ITV announce Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries as Sam Faiers quits The Mummy Diaries

Billie Shepherd and husband Greg will star in their own reality series on ITVBe and ITV Hub.

A spin-off to The Mummy Diaries franchise, Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries will follow the couple as they embark on their next chapter.

Advertisements

The new show comes after Sam Faiers revealed she was quitting after nine series, telling fans she had decided to take some time away from the cameras.

ITV share: "Produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios, ITVBe and ITV Hub audiences can follow in the entertaining exploits of Essex’s favourite family as Billie and Greg embrace the challenges of parenting children Nelly and Arthur, and adapt to life in their dream home.

"After an eventful twelve months which saw Billie take part in Dancing on Ice and the family preparing for their big move, Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries will capture the many milestone moments that lie ahead for the couple and their exuberant offspring."

Billie and Greg said: "We are so grateful for everyone’s amazing support over the years, it’s been a whirlwind of a journey so far but we’ve loved every minute of sharing our lives with you!

"As you all know by now, no two days are ever the same in the Shepherd household and now that we’re finally on our way to our dream home, we can’t wait to bring you all along for the highs, the lows and everything in between!"

Sam Faiers added: "After many months of consideration, I've decided that now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures.

Advertisements

"I truly have watched all the most defining moments in my adult life play out on The Mummy Diaries - bringing two beautiful children into the world, my relationship with Paul, building my businesses, creating a home together as a family, and of course all the wonderful memories with Billie and my family.

"I'm so grateful to ITV and Potato for giving me and my children the best home movies anyone could ask for, I could never have imagined 7 years ago that we would still be here today- 9 series on! But more importantly I will be forever appreciative to our incredible viewers.

"There’s no family more entertaining than the Shepherds, so I can’t wait to sit back as a viewer for a change and watch the fun play out while I have a few adventures of my own away from the cameras."

Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, at ITV added: "We’d like to thank Sam and her family for helping to make The Mummy Diaries one of ITVBe’s signature series. They’ve shared some of the most poignant and personal moments in their lives over nine series, and we hope to work with them again in the future.

"We’re delighted to be starting a brand-new chapter on ITVBe and ITV Hub with Billie, Greg, Nelly and Arthur.

Advertisements

"The Family Diaries will continue to provide all of the humour, candour and family fun that have made The Mummy Diaries such unmissable TV."

Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries is currently available on BritBox.