Louis Smith reveals all on The Masked Dancer after winning as Carwash

Louis Smith has spoken about his time on The Masked Dancer after winning as Carwash.

Carwash was crowned the winner of The Masked Dancer in Saturday's episode.

At the end of the series, the mystery of who has been brush swishin’ and back flippin’ under the mask all week was solved as Carwash was unmasked as Olympic gymnast, Louis Smith.

Speaking about signing up for the series, Louis said: "I love the singer version, I love dancing and I love performing.

Louis Smith as Carwash. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Louis Smith as Carwash. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

"I think this is a lot more physical obviously but I am definitely a better dancer."

When it came to keeping quiet about the show, Louis continued: "It was pretty easy keeping it a secret but was difficult not to tell my mum.

"They run a slick operation, everything is locked down."

He continued to speak about his Carwash outfit: "My character is so fun and full of energy and is such a laugh.

"Having to smile whilst dancing is tough so the mask makes it less to worry about."

However Louis admitted: "I was so nervous. I like to put on a good show and I want to make myself and the team proud.

"I am a bag of nerves when I dance. I think I was more nervous when I was unmasked."

Davina McCall was the only one of the panel to get Louis' identity correct, with the sports star saying: "Loved hearing the panel guess and hearing their praise feels good after working so hard."

Louis Smith as Carwash. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Louis concluded that the show was the "Best. Decision. Ever", adding: "Being part of such a lovely team and talented group after the last year or two we have all had has been a blessing."

Louis as Carwash was the champion of The Masked Dancer ahead of Squirrel (Bonnie Langford) in second place, Zip (Howard Donald) in third and Scarecrow (Tamzin Outhwaite) in fourth.

