Here's a full recap of tonight's final episode of The Masked Dancer 2021 with all the performances and reveals.

The first series of The Masked Dancer concluded tonight on ITV with its seventh and last episode.

Throughout seven evenings a fresh line up of 12 celebrities will be performing while concealing their identities with elaborate masks.

The panel - telly presenter Davina McCall, TV personality Jonathan Ross, comic Mo Gilligan and dancer Oti Mabuse - have been trying to find out who is behind the mask after each performance. In tonight's final Holly Willoughby joined the show as a guest panellist.

The four final acts - Squirrel, Carwash, Zip and Scarecrow - performed for the last time before the studio audience voted for their favourite. At the end of the show all four were unmasked and the winner was crowned.

Watch all the performances and all the reveals below...

Scarecrow

Scarecrow opened up the final with a dance to Years & Years and Jess Glynne's cover of The Greatest Showman's Come Alive

Zip

Zip was next to dance, performing to Rick James' Super Freak.

Squirrel

Squirrel's final performance was to Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's Bang Bang.

Carwash

Carwash closed the first round of dances, performing to LMFAO's Party Rock Anthem.

Scarecrow is revealed!

After all four had performed for the first time in the final, the studio audience voted for their favourite. The top three acts went forward to perform again while the act with the fewest votes was eliminated. Scarecrow came bottom of the vote and left the competition - but not before being unmasked as actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

The top three contestants then returned to dance their favourite routine from the series.

Zip

Zip was first to dance again, performing to Gang & Chic's Rappers Delight & Goodtimes.

Squirrel

For her last performance, Squirrel reprised her routine to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off.

Carwash

Carwash closed the final with a repeat of their dance to a Grease movie megamix.

The studio audience then voted for their winner before the results were revealed - and the remaining trio of acts were unmasked.

Zip is unmasked in third place

Finishing in third place was Zip, who was unmasked as Take That's Howard Donald.

Squirrel is unmasked in second place

After finishing as runner up, Squirrel was revealed as West End legend Bonnie Langford.

Carwash is unmasked in first place!

Winning the show, Carwash was unmasked as Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

The latest series of The Masked Dancer is currently available on the ITV Hub.