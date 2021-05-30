Who is Carwash on The Masked Dancer? Clues, theories and guesses so far

Who is Carwash on The Masked Dancer? Here's a recap of the clues and fan theories so far!

The Masked Dancer UK first ever series is airing nightly all this week on ITV.

The series sees famous faces go head to head to put on the most impressive dance routine while keeping their identities hidden with the help of dazzling masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Dancer 2021 joined by celebrity judges Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

Sending the audience into a spin, one of the contestants on the show is Carwash.

Who is Carwash on The Masked Dancer?

In their first performance, Carwash danced to Christina Aguilera & Missy Elliot's Car Wash

In their clue package, Carwash made references to 'letting it shine', being used to performing in front of crowds, Brits and Busted.

Giving the panel a cryptic clue, Carwash said: "I've coupled up with a winning BLANK for a BLANK, purely professional."

Early guesses from fans and the panel have included Matt Willis, Harry Judd, Howard Donald and Jason Orange.

One viewer tweeted: "Carwash? Matt Willis? #MaskedDancerUK"

Another added: "Howard Donald. Take That, really into his cars... #MaskedDancerUK #carwash"

A third agreed: "Gonna throw it out there - could Carwash be Howard Donald or Jason Orange? Howard's big into cars and the orange bucket had me thinking of Jason... #MaskedDancerUK #TheMaskedDancer."

The Masked Dancer UK 2021 airs all week on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More acts on the series are Rubber Chicken, Frog, Knickerbocker Glory, Squirrel, Llama, Viper, Flamingo, Scarecrow, Zip, Beetroot and Beagle.

Watch and catch up with the latest episodes via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV