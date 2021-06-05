The winner of The Masked Dancer UK 2021 has been revealed in tonight's grand final results.

The first series of The Masked Dancer UK has seen a crop of 12 celebrities go head to head as they dance off while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A panel made up of Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, together with a studio audience, ranked the performances all while trying to uncover the identity of the mystery dancers.

Saturday's latest episode (5 June) saw the remaining four mystery celebrities face off in the grand final: Squirrel, Carwash, Zip and Scarecrow.

Who won The Masked Dancer 2021?

At the end of the seventh and final show Carwash was crowned the winner before being unmasked as Olympian Louis Smith.

Carwash. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

He beat Squirrel in the final, with her identity revealed as West End legend Bonnie Langford.

Zip finished in third place, unmasked as Take That's Howard Donald.

In the episode, the remaining four celebrities started their fight for the crown with a brand new performance each.

After every dance, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite where Scarecrow received the fewest votes. She was therefore eliminated and removed her mask to reveal actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

The remaining three masked dancers - Carwash, Zip and Squirrel - returned to perform again before another audience vote.

With the most votes, Carwash was crowned the winner and revealed as Olympian Louis Smith.

Runner up Squirrel was also unmasked with her true identity confirmed to be actress Bonnie Langford.

Squirrel. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer UK 2021 results

Recap the full results from the series below...

Saturday 29 May: Episode 1: Viper - Jordan Banjo left the competition.​

Sunday 30 May: Episode 2: Flamingo - Louise Redknapp left the competition.​

Monday 31 May: Episode 3: Beetroot - Dita Von Teese left the competition.​

Tuesday 1 June: Episode 4: Rubber Chicken - Eddie the Eagle left the competition.​

Thursday 3 June: Episode 5: Beagle - Christopher Dean and Llama - Zoe Ball left the competition.​

Friday 4 June: Episode 6: Knickerbocker Glory - Craig Revel Horwood and Frog - Kelly Brook left the competition.​

The Masked Dancer: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub

Saturday 5 June: Episode 7: Scarecrow - Tamzin Outhwaite (Fourth Place); Zip - Howard Donald (Third place); Squirrel - Bonnie Langford (Second place); Carwash - Louis Smith (WINNER).

You can watch The Masked Dancer online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV