Craig Revel Horwood has spoken out after his time on The Masked Dancer.

On Friday it was the semi-final of The Masked Dancer with two celebs facing elimination and getting unmasked.

In the first exit, we discovered the identity of Knickerbocker Glory as Craig Revel Horwood removed the mask.

Revealing his reasons for doing the show, Craig said: "I haven’t danced for years and thought it a fun challenge.

"I wanted to prove to myself that I had the guts to do something like this. It did feel like being 23 again and it gave me that whole experience again."

Craig Revel Horwood as Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

He went to say: "I don't dance generally, I like sitting behind the desk but I'm so pleased I did this because I think it's good for me as a judge and a mean and harsh one to actually come up and try it myself.

"I really feel for the celebs.. not that I will of course change any of my opinions on Strictly! I do feel for them because it's terrifying."

Speaking about dancing in his outfit, Craig said he was "very nervous because it was body only and no face," adding: "It was a really happy character and fun to play... but it is odd not using your face!"

"I was very nervous. However, I would be just as confident with the mask off," he added.

And on keeping the show a secret, Craig admitted: "I wanted to tell everyone, it was so very difficult [to keep a secret]."

While Oti correctly guessed Craig, other guesses ranged from Amanda Holden and Debbie McGee to Jason Donovan.

"The panel were a riot with some hilarious guesses," said Craig, who confessed he was "disappointed" to be departing the show.

Following the episode airing, Craig wrote on Twitter: "It has been sooooo hard keeping the secret. It’s finally out and so am I! Haha! Thanks everyone on the team for being so fabulous. I loved every second x"

Also in the latest episode, Frog became the second of the night's celebs to be unmasked.

Knickerbocker Glory and Frog leave four celebs in the final on Saturday night - Carwash, Squirrel, Zip and Scarecrow.

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub, the final is on Saturday 5th June at 7:30PM