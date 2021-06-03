Beverley Knight has teased new singing show Starstruck, coming soon to ITV.

The new talent series, due to air later this year, will see ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent team up to transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons from Amy Winehouse to Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie to Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye to Michael Buble.

Hosted by Olly Murs, the show will see a panel made up of Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford alongside Beverley.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine this week, Beverley touched upon the upcoming role, teasing: “I can’t say too much, yet. But it’s a new version of Stars in Their Eyes. If you like that show, you’ll love this show.

"Myself, Adam Lambert, lovely Sheridan Smith and lovely Jason Manford, and Olly Murs who will be hosting.

"It’s going to be grand.”

An air date for the new series is to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, during her chat on Lorraine, Beverley also discussed her upcoming big screen role in musical movie Cinderella.

The musical theatre star said: “There is a Cinderella reboot starring the lovely Camila Cabello. Really sweet girl. I’m playing an aristocrat. Completely out of character! We’ve actually finished shooting. So, now it’s just the big reveal. I can’t wait for that.”

And if those two projects weren't keeping her busy enough, Beverley also shared news on new music with the London Community Gospel Choir

Beverley revealed: “The lovely DJ Mark Knight and Andreya Triana, who is a wonderful singer-songwriter, had written this song, and they saw me performing in lockdown with another choir. The energy from that compelled them to ask me to sing this song ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ which is such a privilege for me because I heard the song once and said ‘I’m in’.

“I hadn’t been in a studio with humans for ages. And so being in a studio with people who I’ve known for years who’s whole energy and ethos and everything I was so used to. Going in and singing a song like this saying ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ was the tonic that I needed right then.”

