The Masked Dancer: First look at tonight's show as TWO celebs are unmasked!

Here's your first look at tonight's episode of The Masked Dancer - with two celebs set to be unmasked.

After a night off yesterday (Wednesday), The Masked Dancer UK is back tonight at 7:30PM on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebrities compete to put on a standout dance performance while their real identities are covered under outrageous masks and costumes.

In tonight’s episode all remaining eight celebrities battle it out together for the first time. They all want a place in tomorrow’s semi-final, but two of them will be unmasked.

Enjoy the puzzling clues, the pulsating performances and the amazing reveals every night, as we continue to ask “Who is Behind the Mask?”

Frog

Frog. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Llama

Llama. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Squirrel

Squirrel. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Zip

Zip. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Carwash

Carwash. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Beagle

Beagle. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Knickerbocker Glory

Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Scarecrow

Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer season 1 is presented by Joel Dommett together with panellists Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

For the latest episode they'll be joined by guest detective David Walliams. He, together with the panel and viewers, will get an extra special clue from each act who will reveal their real speaking voice.

The series airs nightly all this week on ITV at 7:30PM.

Characters already unveiled so far have included Viper, Flamingo, Beetroot and Rubber Chicken. Who will be next under the mask?

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.

