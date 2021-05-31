The Masked Dancer: First look at tonight's latest performances

The Masked Dancer continues tonight with its third episode - here's a first look at the latest performances.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs go head to head to put on the best dance performance all while their real identities are expertly hidden outrageous masks and costumes.

Advertisements

Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall make up the panel of the new show, which is hosted by Joel Dommett.

Tonight sees five of the contestants return to the stage for their second performance...

Zip

Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Knickerbocker Glory

Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Beetroot

Beetroot. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Beetroot. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Llama

Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Advertisements

Scarecrow

Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

After all have performed, two of them will then compete in a dramatic Dance Off, and at the end of the show the identity of the third celebrity of the series is revealed.

There are more clues, more toe-tapping routines and amazing reveals every night, as we ask again “Who is Behind the Mask?”

The Masked Dancer UK airs tonight (31 May) at 7:30PM on ITV and the ITV Hub and continues nightly.

More masked dancers taking part in the competition are Rubber Chicken, Frog, Beagle, Carwash and Squirrel.

So far both Viper and Flamingo have been revealed.

Advertisements

You can watch and catch up via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV