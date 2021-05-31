tellymix
Advertisements

The Masked Dancer: First look at tonight's latest performances

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

The Masked Dancer continues tonight with its third episode - here's a first look at the latest performances.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs go head to head to put on the best dance performance all while their real identities are expertly hidden outrageous masks and costumes.

Advertisements

Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall make up the panel of the new show, which is hosted by Joel Dommett.

Tonight sees five of the contestants return to the stage for their second performance...

Zip

Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

Knickerbocker Glory

Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

Beetroot

Beetroot. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Beetroot. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Beetroot. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Beetroot. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

Llama

Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

Advertisements

Scarecrow

Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV
Scarecrow. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

 

After all have performed, two of them will then compete in a dramatic Dance Off, and at the end of the show the identity of the third celebrity of the series is revealed.

There are more clues, more toe-tapping routines and amazing reveals every night, as we ask again “Who is Behind the Mask?”

The Masked Dancer UK airs tonight (31 May) at 7:30PM on ITV and the ITV Hub and continues nightly.

More masked dancers taking part in the competition are Rubber Chicken, Frog, Beagle, Carwash and Squirrel.

So far both Viper and Flamingo have been revealed.

Advertisements

You can watch and catch up via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook