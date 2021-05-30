Who is Beagle on The Masked Dancer? All the clues, theories and guesses so far

Who is Beagle on The Masked Dancer? Here's a recap of all the hints, clues and theories so far.

The brand new series of The Masked Dancer UK is currently airing all this week on ITV.

The series sees famous faces sing-off to put on the most impressive dance performance all while their identities are hidden with dazzling masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett hosts, and is joined by panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and brand new dancing detective Oti Mabuse.

Who let the dogs out? One of the acts on the series for 2021 is Beagle.

Who is Beagle on The Masked Dancer?

Beagle's first dance saw them perform to Will.i.am's Bang Bang.

Their first clue package VT saw references to flying, being a football captain, trees and travelling.

In a cryptic clue from the panel, Beagle shared: "This mutt has something in common with BLANK close and BLANK close."

Guesses from the panel and viewers included McFly's Harry Judd, Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp and Greg Rutherford.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "I think Beagle is someone from McFly. Harry Judd I think. #MaskedDancerUK"

Another wrote: "I think Beagle is a footballer but I don’t know who. #MaskedDancerUK"

For now we'll have to wait and see if any of the guesses are right with Beagle remaining unmasked on the show.

The Masked Dancer 2021 continues all week on ITV with the final on Saturday.

More mystery contestants in the show this year are Carwash, Flamingo, Scarecrow, Rubber Chicken, Llama, Squirrel, Knickerbocker Glory, Zip, Viper, Beetroot and Frog.

Watch the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV