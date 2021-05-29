Who is Llama on The Masked Dancer? Viewers think they already know!

Who is Llama on The Masked Dancer? Fans of the show reckon they've already worked it out.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer UK 2021 is airing each evening this week on ITV.

The new series sees celebrities go head to head to put on the most impressive dance performance while keeping their identities secret with the help of dazzling masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer UK's first season is fronted by Joel Dommett alongside celebrity judges Oti Mabuse, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall.

One of the masked dancers on the series in 2021 is Llama.

They'll push me and pull you all around the dancefloor - but who is Llama?

Who is Llama on The Masked Dancer?

In the first episode, Llama danced to Quincy Jones's Soul Bossa Nova.

Their clue package included references to directing and acting, period dramas, the countryside, phone bills, a 'simple life' and having a 'reputation'.

In a clue to the panel, in which Llama blanked two words, said: "My famous BLANK is known for being good with BLANK."

The early popular guess from viewers is Zoe Ball.

One viewer tweeted: "Zoe ball , she’s been on Instagram showing her new simple life!"

Another agreed: "100% zoe ball, My famous Dad (johnny ball) was good with numbers"

"I’m going with Zoe Ball. Definitely. #MaskedDancerUK" added a third.

Other guesses have included Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Miranda Hart and Sara Cox.

Fans will have to wait and see if they're right with Llama keeping their mask on for now.

The Masked Dancer UK's first season airs all week on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More characters in the show in 2021 are Viper, Zip, Frog, Beagle, Beetroot, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Carwash, Knickerbocker Glory, Squirrel and Scarecrow.

Watch the latest episodes online on the ITV website.

