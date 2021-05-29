Who is Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer? Early fan theories and guesses!

Who is Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer? Here's all the latest theories after episode one.

The first ever series of The Masked Dancer airs all this week on ITV.

Advertisements

The show sees celebs fight to put on the most exciting dance routine all while their identities are a secret dazzling masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer UK series 1 is presented by Joel Dommett joined by judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross.

One of the masked dancers on the series in 2021 is Knickerbocker Glory - who is the celebrity hiding behind the costume?

Who is Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer?

In their first dance, Knickerbocker Glory performed to Lady Gaga & Beyoncé hit Telephone.

In their first clue package, Knickerbocker Glory provided references to the seaside, RuPaul's Drag Race and cooking.

In a teaser clue, which saw the mystery dancers give the panel a hint about their identity with two words blanked, Knickerbocker Glory said: "As a young scoop, I won a BLANK contest with my jelly BLANK."

Advertisements

Early fan guesses have included a Drag Queen with Baga Chipz a popular name.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Definitely Baga Chips. Even moves the same."

Another agreed: "Baga!! 100% Amazing!"

Others have predicted Knickerbocker Glory could be Spice Girl Geri Halliwell or Alesha Dixon.

As it stands, Knickerbocker Glory remains officially unmasked!

The Masked Dancer's first season airs nightly this week on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More contestants on the series this year are Frog, Llama, Rubber Chicken, Flamingo, Beagle, Scarecrow, Carwash, Squirrel, Viper, Zip and Beetroot.

Advertisements

Episodes are available to watch online with the ITV website.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV