A new date has been confirmed for MasterChef 2021 final after it was cancelled last week following the death of HRH Prince Philip.

The BBC dropped its planned schedule for both BBC One and BBC Two last Friday (9 April) to air special news bulletins.

Advertisements

It meant that the MasterChef final did not air as planned.

When is the MasterChef final on TV?

The BBC has now confirmed the final of MasterChef will air on Wednesday, 14 April at 8PM on BBC One.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch episodes online as they air or on catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Back with a bang for the new year, MasterChef, TV’s biggest cooking competition has seen 40 contestants fight to be crowned the UK’s best amateur cook.

The new series is once again being led by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Over the course of the heats, quarter finals and semi-finals just a trio of chefs now remain for the final.

They are 27-year-old Mike Tomkins, 31-year-old Tom Rhodes and 30-year-old Alexina Anatole.

In the final, they must produce the best three dishes of their lives, push their culinary boundaries and produce jaw-droppingly impressive food for the judges.

It’s now or never for the exceptional amateur cooks, as only one of them can lift the trophy and become the 17th MasterChef champion.

Advertisements

You'll be able to watch and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: John Torode, Gregg Wallace - (C) Shine TV - Photographer: Production