MasterChef 2021 final cancelled tonight on BBC One

The MasterChef 2021 final has been cancelled tonight following the death of HRH Prince Philip.

The BBC has confirmed it has dropped its planned schedule for both BBC One and BBC Two for the rest of today (9 April).

It means the MasterChef final, as well as the latest episodes of EastEnders and Have I Got News For You, will not air as planned.

The BBC said: "With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended."

The official MasterChef UK Twitter confirmed: "Following today’s sad news about HRH Prince Philip, tonight’s scheduled #MasterChefUK Final has been postponed."

BBC News specials will both air in place.

As for when the MasterChef final will now air, a new date and time has yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

Back with a bang for the new year, MasterChef, TV’s biggest cooking competition has seen 40 contestants fight to be crowned the UK’s best amateur cook.

The new series will once again be led by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Over the course of the heats, quarter finals and semi-finals just a trio of chefs now remain for the final.

They are 27-year-old Mike Tomkins, 31-year-old Tom Rhodes and 30-year-old Alexina Anatole.

In the final, they must produce the best three dishes of their lives, push their culinary boundaries and produce jaw-droppingly impressive food for the judges.

It’s now or never for the exceptional amateur cooks, as only one of them can lift the trophy and become the 17th MasterChef champion.

You'll be able to watch and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: John Torode, Gregg Wallace - (C) Shine TV - Photographer: Production