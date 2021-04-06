Love Island 2021 start date 'set for June as winter series is axed'

Love Island 2021 is back on TV this summer but when does it start and what can we expect?

After more than a year off air due to the pandemic, Love Island is set to make a big return for season seven.

Although ITV2 have yet to officially confirm when the new season will begin on TV, it's rumoured the new series will start a month later than usual at the end end of June.

"Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later," a source told the MailOnline. "In 2019, the first episode aired on June 3, meaning Love Island will be over three weeks later this year due to current restrictions on overseas travel.

"The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks."

Meanwhile it's claimed that the show's winter version - which last aired in January 2020 - will not return for the foreseeable future.

"Winter Love Island on the other hand has been 'indefinitely postponed' as bosses put all their energy until the summer series," said the source.

Laura Whitmore will be back to present with voice-over from Iain Stirling.

Apply for Love Island 2021

You've still got time to apply for Love Island 2021: Applications for Love Island this year don't close until July 15, allowing you to enter the villa sometime after the launch as a new arrival.

ITV ask: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who are searching for love!

"Our Islanders spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you!"

In order to apply, you need to be at least 18, have valid travel documents and be free to spend the summer in Spain if you get called up.

To apply, visit the official ITV2 website HERE.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp won the last series of the show, sharing a £50,000 prize.