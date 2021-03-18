Who won RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021? The winner of series 2 was crowned in tonight's results - SPOILER!

After ten weeks, Drag Race UK's new series named its latest winner this evening (March 18).

Advertisements

Following a final lip sync battle to Elton John's I'm Still Standing, it was Lawrence Chaney who won RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021.

Lawrence Chaney beat Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce who were runners up in the season 2 final, while Ellie Diamond finished in fourth place.

The prize for the winner was a crown and sceptre, plus an all expenses paid trip to Hollywood to create their own digital series with the producers of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Alongside RuPaul the judging panel for the final was made up of Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage.

The final also welcomed back the rest of this year's Queens: Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Asttina Mandella and A’Whora.

> RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Recap all the results from season 2

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

The British series followed the same format as its American counterpart with contestants competing in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill before taking on the Maxi Challenge, the headline moment of each show.

There they may be asked to perform, model in a photo shoot or prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges, with one contestant each week eliminated and asked to “Sashay Away”.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, a third series of Drag Race UK has already been confirmed to air on BBC Three.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, said: "It’s been a huge hit for us and we love it as much as you do so we’re delighted that we can continue our relationship with World of Wonder and can bring even more Drag Race to BBC Three.”